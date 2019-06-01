SINGAPORE – Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan has said that telecommunications giant Huawei and other Chinese companies are too close to the government, and that poses an unacceptable security risk to the Department of Defense.

Shanahan was speaking at the first plenary session of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, where he stressed that “no one nation can – or should - dominate the Indo-Pacific” and that it was in the interests of all nations to work together for a shared future.

He also dismissed suggestions that his speech this year was much of the same as that voiced by previous U.S. speakers at the summit, pointing out that this time there was funding, resources, and a plan to back them up.

The South China Sea dispute took a backseat at his speech at this year’s dialogue, with the other troubled aspects of the U.S-China relationship such as trade and cybersecurity receiving more attention. However, Shanahan still took time to address China’s continued construction of militarization of artificial islands reclaimed from the rocks and reefs in the area, pointing out that the artificial features could become metaphorical “toll booths” must not become the “toolkit of coercion.”

Shanahan’s speech was however less confrontational than had been widely expected in some quarters, rejecting a suggestion during the question-and-answer question that there is a “face-off” between the U.S. and China.

He also reiterated that the competition brought about by China’s rapid rise should be “welcomed and not feared,” saying that the competition does not necessarily mean conflict and is a good thing as long as all parties played by internationally established rules.

U.S. allies and partners who had feared that they will have to choose sides, as articulated in the summit keynote by Singapore’s prime minister the previous evening, were also allayed by Shanahan, who stressed that the U.S. “does not want any country in this region to have to choose or forgo positive economic relations with other partners.”

The acting secretary of defense’s speech coincided with the release of a new Indo-Pacific strategy by the DoD. Shanahan addressed parts of the report in his speech, noting the Indo-Pacific Command is four times larger than the next biggest U.S. combatant command, and emphasizing the $104 billion requested by the DoD for research and development in breakthrough technologies like artificial intelligence and directed energy.

The report itself noted that America’s “unique network of Allies and partners is a force multiplier to achieve peace, deterrence, and interoperable warfighting capability,” and continued to call China a “revisionist power” and Russia as a “revitalized malign actor.”