Six U.S. airmen were killed on Thursday when a U.S. Air Force KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed during ongoing combat operations against Iran, U.S. Central Command confirmed.

“All six crew members aboard a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased,” CENTCOM announced. “The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace March 12 during Operation Epic Fury.”

In a press briefing Friday alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine stated the crash occurred “while the crew was on a combat mission.”

Two aircraft were reportedly involved in the incident, officials said Thursday, with the second aircraft landing safely.

“[It] was not the result of hostile or friendly fire,” Caine added.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

“We are devastated by the loss of our airmen supporting Operation Epic Fury and extend our condolences to their families and communities affected,” U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach said. “Our warfighters answered the nation’s call — we will honor their sacrifice as we continue to fight until the job is done.”

Numerous KC-135s are currently deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations, where crews have provided aerial refueling for other aircraft as a part of Operation Epic Fury.

The downed KC-135 is the fourth manned U.S. aircraft to be lost this month amid combat operations against the Islamic Republic.

On March 1, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets were shot down by a Kuwaiti F/A-18 in a friendly fire incident, U.S. Central Command announced at the time. All six F-15 crew members ejected and were safely recovered.

A total of 13 U.S. service members have been killed during combat actions and roughly 140 more wounded — eight severely — across the opening two weeks of Operation Epic Fury.

Another service member, an Army National Guard officer who also served as a New York City policeman, died on March 6 following a non-combat incident.

Identities of the deceased KC-135 crew members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.

“Our service members make an incredible sacrifice to go forward and do the things that the nation asks of them,” Caine said. “It’s a reminder of the true cost of the dedication and commitment of the joint force.”

