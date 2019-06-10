House Armed Services Committee members will hold their marathon mark-up of the annual defense authorization bill on Wednesday, an event that is expected to last more than 12 hours and feature some contentious military policy debates.

Unlike the Senate Armed Services Committee, which conducted the majority of its work behind closed doors last month, the House panel has a tradition of a lengthy public negotiation for the budget policy bill.

Although the work includes discussion of several heated topics — transgender recruits and nuclear weapons stocks are expected to be among the most problematic — the final product typically leaves the committee with strong bipartisan backing.

Both chambers could pass those committee drafts by the end of the month, giving staff most of the summer to work out a compromise deal between Democrat-led policies from the House and Republican-favored ones in the Senate.