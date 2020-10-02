WASHINGTON — With adversaries working non-stop to inject disinformation into the public discourse, the United States must embrace influence operations as an integral part of modern warfare, a top Department of Defense official said today.

In order to counter these actions and compete with state and non-state actors, influence operations cannot be “just a niche capability,” Ezra Cohen, the acting assistant secretary of defense for special operations/low-intensity conflict, said during a virtual presentation Oct. 2. He speaking at an NDIA conference.

Irregular warfare strategies must move beyond special forces, Pentagon says Expect counterterrorism funds to draw down and move towards education and training, according to a top official.

Cohen explained that DoD published an amendment to the National Defense Strategy in 2019 that focused on irregular warfare, how the department conducts such operations and what can be learned from 19 years of conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan. It provides objectives for the entire joint force to apply irregular warfare capabilities to counter nation states below the threshold of conflict.

Of note, one of the five core themes of the document is that the department must emphasize operations in the information environment.

“Our adversaries embrace the anonymity of social media platforms and the viral nature of information flow as they employ information statecraft as an integral element of their approach to competition.” Cohen said. “They poison public discourse, undermine democratic processes, turn citizens against each other and deflect blame for their malign activities.”

Cohen emphasized that DoD can’t do this alone, it must require a joint effort between other government agencies that “integrates technical capabilities and institutional knowledge across civilian agencies, foreign partners and other entities.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Memes, the pandemic and the new tactics of information warfare The COVID-19 pandemic is evidence that Russia and China have accelerated adoption of their age-old influence and disinformation tactics to the modern era, national security experts and military leaders said.

In recent years, Pentagon leaders have tried to reorganize under some form of information warfare within the military. This has happened as adversaries have done the same – organized similar capabilities under one entity for greater synergy – and been effective at reaching their goals.

The U.S. government has also taken the approach that one of the best ways to thwart these efforts in the information sphere is to call them out when possible.

The new ways the military is fighting against information warfare tactics The military wants to publicly expose adversary activity as a way to thwart actions in the information sphere.

Cohen said DoD needs new information operations technology that will more quickly identify and isolate disinformation while amplifying fact based narratives all at the speed of the information environment.