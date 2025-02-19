ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — GM Defense has signed an agreement with Edge Group to build a local manufacturing capability for some of its light tactical vehicles, which could be integrated with Emirati weapons.

The General Motors subsidiary will work on the project with NIMR Automotive, an arm of the Emirati defense conglomerate, to assess demand for military platforms in the Middle East and Africa region.

“We plan to leverage off NIMR’s local facility for potential future production of the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) in several variants, including the cargo one, which is garnering significant demand,” Bradley Watters, vice president for international business development at GM Defense, told Defense News.

Upon request, the manufacturer would also be prepared to establish its own production facility in the UAE, which would be a first for the U.S. company.

Two vehicle variants armed with Emirati systems were on display at the IDEX and NAVDEX defense fairs here, the infantry utility version equipped with EDGE-made Q Copter munitions, and the next-generation tactical vehicle configuration with Hunter loitering munitions.

The partnership announced during the show here builds on a previous agreement signed in 2023 with the Tawazun Council, the Abu Dhabi-based government agency in charge of procurement.

The GM-made ISV completed summer trials in the Gulf country in 2023. The evaluation entailed a 2,000-kilometer march across sand dunes, soft sand tracks and rocky fields.

The intention is to have the company’s recently developed Next Generation Tactical Vehicle, or NGTV, undergo the same assessments as part of the 2026 summer trials, company officials said.

As GM Defense continues to expand its footprint in the Middle East, the company is interested in integrating some of its power propulsion and engine systems into existing regional platforms.

One of the key technologies engineers have developed through its hybrid electric vehicles, including the NGTV-H, is the ability to drive silently, a feature advertised by the company as an advantage in combat.

