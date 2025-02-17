MILAN — Estonia-based Milrem Robotics revealed a first look at its new 8x8 wheeled combat robot, which builds on the company’s existing family of unmanned ground vehicles.

A mockup of new hybrid-electric vehicle, dubbed Havoc, is on display here at the IDEX and NAVDEX trade shows that run Feb. 17-21.

The platform shares commonalities with other of Milrem’s platforms, including the tracked Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV), enabling reduced procurement and maintenance costs as well as streamlined logistics, according to a company press release.

According to Milrem, the Havoc has a greater operational range and can move nearly silently, an advantage if deployed to congested combat zones.

Milrem, which is owned by Emirati conglomerate Edge Group, appears interested in tapping into the Middle East market as the first potential customers for the ground vehicle, promoting its capabilities to operate in “open deserts, urban combat zones to high-altitude mountain passes.”

At the 2024 UMEX drone fair in Abu Dhabi, Milrem signed a contract with the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense to provide Emirati forces with 20 tracked RCVs and 40 THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles.

For several years, the THeMIS cargo, casualty-evacuation and route-clearance variants have been deployed by the Ukrainian military to provide transport and demining assistance.

Lessons drawn from real-world operations such as these are reflected in the development of the Havoc, a Milrem spokesman told Defense News.

“One major takeaway has been the importance of seamless command and control integration – the Havoc has been designed to operate within a large ecosystem, integrating effectively with both manned and unmanned systems to increase combat efficiency,” spokesman Gert Hankewitz said.

In one picture released of the vehicle, it is seen mounted with the French-made Pilar V acoustic detector produced by Metravib Defense, typically designed to protect heavy and light armored vehicles.

When asked whether Milrem’s Emirati owners provided specific elements for the design of the UGV, Hankewitz said that they were actively exploring ways to maximize synergies across platforms, including integrating existing Edge payloads.

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo is a Europe correspondent for Defense News. She covers a wide range of topics related to military procurement and international security, and specializes in reporting on the aviation sector. She is based in Milan, Italy.