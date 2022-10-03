WASHINGTON — ManTech said Chief Operating Officer Matt Tait will take the helm as CEO of the supplier of cybersecurity and IT networking services to the Pentagon and other federal agencies, following its $4.2 billion acquisition by investment firm Carlyle.

Tait, who came to ManTech in 2018, previously spent more than two decades at Accenture, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said in a statement. He served in the Navy for a decade after graduating from the Naval Academy.

ManTech was founded in 1968 and won its first contract from the U.S. government to develop war-gaming models for its submarine fleets. The company today employs nearly 10,000 people and is the world’s 51st largest defense contractor with revenue of more than $2.5 billion, according to an annual ranking by Defense News.

ManTech also announced a new board of directors. The members include:

— Kevin Phillips, Chairman: Current Chairman and former Chief Executive Officer and President of ManTech;

— Dayne Baird, Director: Managing Director at Carlyle, who leads the firm’s efforts in the government services sector;

— Brian Bernasek, Director: Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Buyout and Growth at Carlyle;

— Mary Bush, Director: President of Bush International, LLC, former Managing Director of the Federal Housing Finance Board, and former Founder of the International Finance Department at Fannie Mae;

— Jonathan Darby, Director: Former Director of Operations of the NSA/Central Security Service (CSS);

— Ian Fujiyama, Director: Managing Director and Head of Global Aerospace and Government Services at Carlyle;

—Beth Kimber, Director: Two-Six Technologies Vice President for Intelligence Community Strategy and Former Deputy Director of CIA for Operations;

— Tom Rabaut, Director: Carlyle Operating Executive, Deputy Chairman of AUSA, former CEO of United Defense, and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point;

—Matt Tait, Director: Incoming Chief Executive Officer and President of ManTech;

—William Varner, Director: Former President of ManTech’s Mission, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions Group.

