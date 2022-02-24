ABU DHABI — Saab said this week it has launched a 5G communications system using Emirati intellectual property developed at Saab’s facilities in Tawazun Industrial Park in the country.

DeployNet, as it’s known, is a ruggedized, 5G communication system for military and crisis operations. Unveiled by Saab during the Unmanned Systems Exhibition here, it provides 5G/LTE wireless network for challenging environments, and has high-capacity bandwidth for missions relying on information sources, sensors and user interaction.

The system consists of a core network, radio access network, mast unit, transport layer, user equipment and power distribution. It can offer a secure wireless network at different frequency bands.

“The network is a UAE IP, and it is fully developed in our facilities in the UAE at Tawazun Industrial park, and it was tested already,” Anna-Karin Rosén, managing director of Saab in the UAE, told Defense News.

The system comes as a result of a cooperative deal signed by the Tawazun Economic Council and Saab in December.

The DeployNet showcased at the conference is a demonstrator and won’t move into production until it secures its first contract.

Rosén told Defense News this UAE-developed system will be used locally and is also available for export. The system was tested at Saab facilities in the UAE, but not by the armed forces.

“Saab is investing heavily in the UAE. We are keen to build on our partnership with Tawazun to enhance our significant contributions to the local industry, and to continue playing a central role in the sector’s growth in the UAE,” she said when the agreement was inked in December.

