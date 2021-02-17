DUBAI — Swedish company Saab is to unveil its first product developed in the United Arab Emirates at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, taking place Feb. 21-25.

The Rugged Camera Module-Infrared, or RCAM-IR, is a “rugged camera platform, designed to withstand the harshest environments,” according to Anna-Karin Rosén, a managing director at Saab. She added that the real-time camera was specifically built for driver’s vision enhancer technology, which is used to improve situational awareness.

The camera is the first of many such products Saab hopes to develop in the UAE as part of the company’s objective to support the nation and regional manufacturers with advanced electronic products, according to a Feb. 17 company statement.

“The RCAM-IR is the result of an important collaboration with Marakeb Technologies,” Rosén told Defense News, referring to a UAE-based manufacturer of manned boats and unmanned land, naval and aerial systems. “Saab is committed to work with local partners to create world-class Emirati defense and security solutions for national needs and for the global market.”

The RCAM-IR can be used on platforms ranging from four-wheel drive vehicles to main battle tanks, Rosén added.

The increased situational awareness provided by the camera is meant to be part of a larger self-protection suite designed to mitigate threats to crews and armored vehicles.