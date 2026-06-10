ROME — The head of Italian defense firm Leonardo has welcomed the possibility of Germany entering the Italo-Japanese-UK GCAP fighter program but has warned that adding a new member could push back the delivery date.

Leonardo CEO Lorenzo Mariani spoke on Wednesday after the collapse of the French-German Future Combat Air System program on Monday, following months of rows between French and German industry over work share on the sixth-generation jet.

Meanwhile, Italy, Japan and the UK are teaming on the rival GCAP project and are aiming to fly a new aircraft by 2035.

Asked if Germany could get on board the program, Mariani told Defense News: “It would be a good thing in terms of capabilities and cost sharing, but one also has to be mindful about the target date of 2035 for having the jet flying.”

He added that the advantages of a new partner were extra cash and know-how.

“While this is more for governments to evaluate and decide upon, more partners possibly joining GCAP would bring more competences and financial support,” he said.

“Clearly, we have to be mindful that this might have an impact on development schedule and milestones. So we need to bear in mind we have to find the right balance,” he added.

Japan is already reportedly nervous about the the 2035 deadline slipping, particularly given the UK’s current struggles to raise new defense funding.

Speaking on Tuesday, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius listed three options to ensure Germany’s fighter needs following the collapse of FCAS, which was first planned in 2017.

One option was to purchase more F-35s to fill the gap, a second option was to join an existing international program, while the third option - Pistorius said - was to start a new program “under German leadership with Airbus and other partners.”

The third option would add yet another new fighter in Europe, just as the continent attempts to reduce overlapping programs, increase jointly designed and built systems and save scant funds in the process.

Mariani said, “Europe cannot have too many sixth-generation fighters under development, this is neither affordable nor helps Europe’s competitiveness.”

Meanwhile, Airbus is said to be considering a potential connection with Sweden’s Saab in the push for a next-gen fighter, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Stockholm has been keeping its options open for buying or developing a new fighter jet to succeed the country’s Gripen warplanes, with only exploratory studies having taken place so far.

Tom Kington is the Italy correspondent for Defense News.