JERUSALEM — Israel is set to acquire 12 Apache “Echo” attack helicopters from Boeing, according to an Israeli ministry of defense announcement this week.

The deal secures the advanced variant of the helicopter, with scheduled delivery at the beginning of the next decade. It follows months of uncertainty surrounding the deal’s viability, caused by the Israeli government’s inability to finalize the pact despite multiple offer extensions granted by the Americans.

An agreement was previously stalled due to a dispute between the Israeli ministry of finance and the Israeli ministry of defense over funding sources. The ministry of finance demanded budget adjustments and a defined funding source, while the defense establishment pressed to approve the procurement as “urgent,” regardless of general budget discussions.

This gridlock persisted even as the U.S. granted Israel several extensions, culminating in a deadline of Oct. 7, 2026. After missing this original window, concerns arose in Israel that Boeing’s production slot would be routed to other international customers, leading to delivery delays and price increases.

In a last-minute move, Israeli defense officials reached out to their U.S. counterparts and requested another extension. The Americans agreed and opened what Israeli officials conveyed to the press here as a “final window” on the condition that the deal be signed immediately. This prompted an urgent Israeli Cabinet phone vote on Wednesday, which approved the necessary budgetary source at the expense of another long-term, non-defense national program, and made the signing of the deal possible at the same day.

The AH-64E Apache “Echo” is a twin-engine, tandem-seat attack helicopter. The aircraft’s integrated weapon and targeting suite accommodates a payload of up to 16 Hellfire missiles, 76 2.75-inch rockets, and an M230-series 30mm automatic chain gun supplied with up to 1,200 rounds of ammunition.

The platform incorporates digital network connectivity via Link 16, manned-unmanned teaming capabilities for drone control, and a modular open systems approach designed to allow the integration of hardware and software modifications.

Tzally Greenberg is the Israel correspondent for Defense News. He has experience reporting on economic affairs as well as defense and cyber companies.