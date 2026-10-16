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How Iridium Is Helping the Army Stay Connected Beyond Line of Sight
How Iridium Is Helping the Army Stay Connected Beyond Line of Sight
Iridium discusses satellite communications that keep soldiers and unmanned systems connected, along with navigation technology for GPS-disrupted environments.
76 minutes ago
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