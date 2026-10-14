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Defense Executives Discuss What It Takes to Scale U.S. Weapons Production
Defense Executives Discuss What It Takes to Scale U.S. Weapons Production
From supply chain bottlenecks and workforce shortages to AI and government funding, industry leaders examine the challenges of expanding U.S. manufacturing.
2 hours ago
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