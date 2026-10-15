PARIS — France will develop a next-generation combat aircraft domestically as a successor to the Rafale, after a joint project with Germany and Spain for a future combat air system collapsed earlier this year, Air and Space Force Chief of Staff Jérôme Bellanger said.

The country now conceives the future fighter, dubbed Avion de Combat du Futur or ACF, as a national project, with a target of flying conventional missions in 2040, Bellanger told the National Assembly’s defense committee in a hearing here on Wednesday.

“We’re now moving on to work that will prefigure and enable the birth of this ACF, this future combat aircraft as a national program,” Bellanger said. France remains open to possible cooperation with other countries, “but within different frameworks and which won’t be structural to the birth of this aircraft.”

France and Germany agreed to scrap the FCAS project in June, after years of wrangling about specifications and industrial control between Dassault Aviation and Airbus. That’s left both countries without a clear successor for their existing fleets of Rafale and Eurofighter jets, respectively, though Germany has started receiving the first F-35 jets ordered in 2022 to replace the Panavia Tornado.

Dassault Aviation CEO Éric Trappier has said his company and France have all the know-how and skills to develop a next-generation fighter jet, together with engine partner Safran and defense-electronics firm Thales, and he would be able to do so “well below” a budget of €50 billion (US$56 billion).

All the years working on FCAS “haven’t been wasted,” with progress in areas including the aircraft, drones, stealth, connectivity and combat cloud, Bellanger said. Work had been split up in several so-called pillars that also included a new engine, with Dassault and Airbus working on the next-gen fighter pillar at the heart of the system.

“The halt of the FCAS program doesn’t mean we’re throwing everything away,” Bellanger said. “Our teams, the industrial teams have been working on the NGF, stealth, the cloud, and so on. All of that will allow us to continue at this stage on a national basis, while also focusing on this very important aspect of interoperability.”

France must “absolutely continue” working with Germany and other countries on the combat cloud, as interoperability between European crewed platforms will be vital, “to avoid thinking of a war fought side by side, but rather one fought together,” Bellanger said.

Bellanger said that even if FCAS wasn’t a success from an industrial standpoint, he has a very good working relationship with his German counterpart, with both commanders on the same page regarding their vision for future air combat, and both advocating for common operational requirements for the cloud component.

The Rafale successor will need to carry the ASN4G hypersonic nuclear cruise missile in 2050, and working back from that date means the aircraft will need to be flying in 2040 for conventional missions, Bellanger said. Moving ahead with a national program will allow France to meet the deadlines essential for nuclear deterrence by 2040, he said.

France will need to have a Rafale F5 standard in 2035 that incorporates the first components of the future combat aircraft, related to the engine, the sensors and the Stratus RS missile to neutralize enemy air defenses, according to Bellanger.

Bellanger said the British-Italian-Japanese GCAP project to develop a sixth-generation aircraft is working towards “a different kind of aircraft, it’s almost a strategic bomber.” He said “it’s not all roses” within the GCAP consortium, with cooperation inevitably requiring compromises.

The Air Force chief said France will receive its first long-range one-way munitions in the summer of 2027 with MBDA’s Deluge drone, which will form the basis for the country’s first squadron of bombing and reconnaissance drones. The force is also experimenting with interceptor drones with an eye on creating a dedicated drone-interceptor squadron.

The Air and Space Force further plans to create a very-high altitude squadron to deploy stratospheric balloons, which can be used for communication relays or as a platform for intelligence sensors, as well as other systems with long-endurance capabilities such as tethered balloons.

The air force envisages future strikes into enemy territory that will involve a first wave of a large number of disposable drones to weaken enemy air defenses, which will be the role of the new squadron, according to Bellanger. The disposable drones will be capable of kinetic operations, but also non-kinetic operations including jamming, saturation, or deception, the air force chief said.

A second wave of reusable but expendable drones would then create a breach to allow for deep strikes using crewed and uncrewed systems, he said.

“To strike the enemy on their own turf, we now have to think of overwhelming air defenses with low-cost bombing drones and electronic warfare capabilities such as offensive jamming.”

Rudy Ruitenberg is a Europe correspondent for Defense News. He started his career at Bloomberg News and has experience reporting on technology, commodity markets and politics.