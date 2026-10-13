BAE Systems unveiled new layered air-defense systems designed to counter missiles and drones on Monday at the annual meeting of the Association of the United States Army.

The international defense company introduced the Multi-Domain Artillery Cannon System, or MDACS, and the High-Power Microwave, or HPM, as complementary systems for protecting critical installations and field units.

Travis Langer, BAE Systems’ communication manager, explained to Military Times that the systems together fill a capability gap created by evolving technological threats and the military’s traditional procurement process.

“Both products complement existing air defense systems, but each offer a more cost-effective solution for defense against high-volume, low-cost threats allowing the preservation of high-value missiles for the most critical targets, which extends the life and effectiveness of the entire missile stockpile,” Langer said.

The Multi-Domain Artillery Cannon System

According to BAE Systems, MDACS forms the kinetic layer of the defensive shield, using precision-guided munitions called Hypervelocity Projectiles, or HVPs, for both offensive and defensive operations.

“It fills a gap that traditional artillery cannot, providing a scalable layer of protection that complements existing high-tier systems,” Langer said, adding that it allows the Defense Department “to maintain a sustainable defense without draining the budget on every single engagement.”

He explained MDACS combines high-accuracy guidance with the extreme velocity of the HVP. “We reduce the time-to-target and the window the enemy has to maneuver,” he said. “We are collaborating with the Army to integrate the organic sensor network and IBCS to ensure the system remains lethal even when GPS is unavailable.”

Compared with traditional missiles, HVPs are smaller and less expensive, allowing troops to carry tens to hundreds of rounds in a magazine. Rather than relying on a rocket motor, the projectiles use what the company describes as a “low drag aerodynamic design” to achieve high velocities, maneuverability and extended range.

For offensive operations, MDACS will fire the Scorpio-XR, the latest addition to the HVP family. Designed for artillery units, the projectile is expected to double the range of existing 155mm cannon-launched precision munitions, according to the company.

Langer added that MDACs will use HVP rounds to engage air targets, counter-missile and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System, or C-UAS, while the Scorpio-XR round will be used to defeat fixed and moving ground targets in contested environments.

BAE Systems secured an Army agreement to develop a prototype of MDACS in January 2025, according to reports. The Army had planned to spend approximately $646 million on the project through fiscal year 2027.

The High-Power Microwave

BAE Systems describes its HPM system as a “scalable directed energy weapon” built with an emphasis on affordability. The company said 99% of the system’s components are commercial off-the-shelf parts.

Unlike kinetic weapons, the HPM uses “focused electromagnetic energy” to neutralize airborne threats, specifically “high-volume, low-cost” threats, such as drone swarms, that can strain conventional air defenses.

A video simulation of the system shows the HPM mounted on a trailer in a field. Its sensors automatically detect an approaching swarm of drones, prompting a large magnet to shift into position before the system unleashes what the company describes as “billions of pulses” at the airborne targets.

Although the system remains in the prototype stage, BAE Systems said it has reached Technology Readiness Level 6, or TRL 6. That designation means a technology has been demonstrated in a relevant environment beyond laboratory testing.

Layered air-defense

Langer explained that the two systems are not specifically designed to be used together, but they could complement each other if the mission set requires it.

“MDACS is C-130 transportable, allowing it to deliver rapid, high-rate firepower wherever the fight demands. It is designed to protect critical assets from drone attacks and missile threats, providing a scalable and efficient layer of protection,” he said.

Whereas he called the HPM “an effective layer of wide-area protection” that can complement existing kinetic and missile systems. Langer said it creates “a comprehensive shield for armed forces installations and forward-deployed units.”

As for when soldiers will begin fielding these new systems, Langer said they’re still prototypes. “Final testing and qualification decisions are made by the government,” he concluded.

Daniel Terrill is a contributor to Military Times. He’s been reporting on military issues, the gun industry, and the outdoors for nearly two decades. Although writing is his passion, he’s been a Marine, police officer, and, perhaps the most dangerous job of his career, a substitute teacher.