PERTH, Australia — An Australian startup is developing new tactical orchestration software that will allow Boxer 8x8 armored vehicles to control unmanned systems in the air and on the ground simply by operators giving verbal instructions.

Sydney-based Breaker Industries, founded three years ago, is working with Rheinmetall Defence Australia to perfect the Avalon human-machine interface that will make a Boxer commander’s duties less onerous in the heat of combat.

The two firms signed a teaming agreement on Oct. 6, the opening day of the Land Forces 2026 exhibition in Perth. Work will now continue for twelve months to mature the Avalon system for the Boxer, including trials slated for mid-2027.

Michael Irwin, co-founder of Breaker, demonstrated to Defense News how simple voice commands – using the same type of language for directing soldiers – can control drones and get them to perform various tasks.

With uncrewed systems proliferating on battlefields, Irwin said, “The goal is to allow an armored vehicle crew to easily work with teams of those autonomous systems like they were working with another crew member.”

Indeed, he described the software stack as simply a “digital crew member.” Instead of having several extra soldiers dedicated to drone operation taking up space in the rear of the Boxer, this software helps the commander marshal all the assets in the proverbial toolbox.

The Australian Army is acquiring 211 Boxers, with production currently underway at Rheinmetall’s facility near Brisbane. These vehicles are used by cavalry units, so the smooth integration of drones could help enhance the soldiers’ ability to see around the next corner or over the next hill.

Rheinmetall described the software as enabling a “step change in armored vehicle operations capability.”

This system was demonstrated within six months of the project being launched. That demonstration involved a soldier with less than 30 minutes of training controlling a swarm of drones through the Boxer’s standard headset and microphone. They did so while performing normal crew commander functions.

Breaker chose the Boxer as the launch platform because of its digitized backbone, and the Australian Army is “very keen to see it developed,” according to company representatives.

Irwin believes the system is applicable to other vehicles in the Australian Army too, including Hanwha’s AS21 Redback infantry fighting vehicle, due to enter service soon.

The future adoption of Breaker's Avalon software will enable Boxer crews to command drones outside their vehicles via voice commands. (Gordon Arthur)

Nathan Poyner, managing director of Rheinmetall Defence Australia, said there is “most definitely” an opportunity to add this Avalon system to other Boxer users in Europe.

Irwin believes one day a Boxer or other armored vehicle itself could be controlled by voice. For example, the turret could be asked to keep watch on a particular arc.

“It’s technically feasible, but there’s a whole lot of cultural barriers to get through” before this level of autonomy can happen, Irwin said.

Notably, Rheinmetall Australia is manufacturing Boxers fitted with a Lance turret and 30 mm cannon for the German Army. The company won a contract to deliver these heavy weapon carriers to Germany, with the Bundeswehr following the same configuration selected by the Australian Army.

Australia received the first 25 Boxer Block 1 vehicles from Rheinmetall Germany, but the remaining Block 2 vehicles were designed and are being manufactured in Australia.

There are six unique Boxer variants destined to join the Australian Army, and Poyner said five have completed their development so far.

He added that more than 50% of the Boxer’s content is manufactured in Australia, an indication of the depth of the supply chain that Rheinmetall has achieved Down Under.

Poyner added that he is in talks with the Australian military about additional variants of the Boxer, with a counter-drone and air-defense variant armed with a Skyranger 30 turret, made by Rheinmetall’s Switzerland offshoot, considered the most suitable.

Gordon Arthur is an Asia correspondent for Defense News. After a 20-year stint working in Hong Kong, he now resides in New Zealand. He has attended military exercises and defense exhibitions in about 20 countries around the Asia-Pacific region.