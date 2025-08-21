JERUSALEM — Major Israeli defense companies will not be allowed to participate this November in a popular defense exhibit in the Netherlands, Israeli defense industry executives told Defense News.

Exclusion of Israeli companies from the exhibition, known as NEDS, comes amid statements by the Dutch government that no military products have been exported to Israel under a general license since the start of the Israeli-Gaza war.

In 2024, a Dutch court also ordered its government to ban the export of spare parts for F-35 aircraft to Israel, fearing that they could be used to violate international law in the conflict.

The potential Israeli display, meanwhile, was not part of an Israeli delegation sponsored by the Israeli Ministry of Defense. The Israeli Defense and Foreign Ministries responded that the matter is under review. The Netherlands Defense Ministry and the NEDS organizers did not respond to requests for comment as of publication.

Despite the move, the Netherlands has proceeded with recent arms purchases from Israel, including a contract for Rafael’s SPIKE LR2 anti-tank missiles — with thousands of additional missiles — that was signed in September 2024 for approximately €250 billion.

Additionally, in May 2023 the Netherlands purchased PULS rocket launchers, missiles and training services from Elbit Systems.

The NEDS ban marks the second European defense exhibition that has taken actions to restrict Israeli companies amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Last June the Israeli pavilions at the Paris Air Show (SIAE) were blocked with black walls after being asked not to display what were labeled “offensive weapons.”

