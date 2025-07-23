ISTANBUL — Following the latest clashes in Syria, the Syrian regime has officially requested support from Turkey.

At a press briefing held on July 23, officials at the Turkish Ministry of National Defence responded to questions regarding the recent clashes in the Syrian city of Suwayda and Israeli strikes on Damascus.

“Israel’s intensified attacks in recent weeks have increased tensions between the Druze community and the Damascus regime, particularly in the southern Suwayda region,” a defense official said. “Turkey remains firmly committed to supporting Syria’s territorial integrity, ensuring regional stability, and combating terrorist organizations.”

Officials stated that the Syrian administration has formally asked Turkey for assistance in boosting its defense capabilities and countering terrorist groups, particularly ISIS.

In response, Turkey is working to provide training, advisory, and technical support aimed at enhancing Syria’s overall defense capacity.

Turkey’s primary objective is to support Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity and to take a leading role in efforts to establish lasting peace in the region, according to officials here.

The statements suggest that Turkey’s support will focus not on deploying additional troops to Syria, but rather on enabling the Syrian armed forces to become self-sufficient through institutional and operational capacity-building.

