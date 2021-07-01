WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department on Thursday approved a potential sale of heavy tactical vehicles to Kuwait for $445 million.

In its announcement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the proposed sale was approved because the ally “is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.”

In addition to the 517 vehicles, Kuwait could also buy Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks and Heavy Equipment Transporters, among related related and support equipment.

“Kuwait will use these heavy vehicles to transport and support heavy equipment, including their legacy M1A2 tanks and their new M1A2K main battle tank slated for delivery in 2021,” the announcement read.

The prime contractor for this potential deal would be Oshkosh Defense.