WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department has OK’d a trio of packages to update Kuwait’s Patriot missile defense systems, with a combined potential price tag of $1.425 billion.

The three packages, announced on the website of the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency on Thursday, include $425 million for sustainment and technical assistance, $200 million for a repair and return program, and $800 million for 84 Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) missile segment enhancements.

DSCA notifications are not final sales; if cleared by Congress, Kuwait will then enter negotiations over the package, during which quantities and costs can shift.

The potential sales “will supplement and improve Kuwait’s capability to meet current and future threats and provide greater security for its critical oil and natural gas infrastructure,” according to the DSCA. “Kuwait will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense. Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces.”

The repair and return program involves shipping items that can’t be serviced on the ground back to the U.S. military for refurbishment, and then inducted into the military’s regular repair cycle. When the repairs are complete, the parts are shipped back to the country that owns them, which is then billed for the repairs.

Work will be performed at a number of locations, primarily the Huntsville, Alabama, locations of Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Leido and KBR. In addition, work on the PAC-3 missile segments will be done at Lockheed’s Dallas, Texas, office.