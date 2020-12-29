WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department has cleared a foreign military sale of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to Kuwait worth an estimated $4 billion, according to a Dec. 29 Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The agency has notified Congress, which will weigh in. If lawmakers clear the potential deal, negotiations will begin between the country and the supplier, during which the price and quantity are subject to change.

Kuwait wants to buy eight new AH-64Es and plans to remanufacture the 16 AH-64 Delta-models it purchased in 2005 into the E-model configuration.

The purchase would include new and remanufactured T700-GE 701D engines as well as new and remanufactured AN/AAR-57 Counter Missile Warning Systems (CMWS) and embedded GPS with inertial navigation and a multi-mode receivers.

The Apaches will come equipped AN/ASQ-170(V) Modernized Target Acquisition and Designation Sights and AN/AAQ-11 Pilot Night Vision Sensor electronic units plus AN/APG Longbow Fire Control Radars.

The helicopters would also have M299 AGM-114 Hellfire Missile Launchers as well as Hydra 70mm rocket launchers and M23El 30mm chain guns.

The contractors who will supply capability as part of this sale is Boeing, which manufactures the AH-64; Lockheed Martin, which supplies Hellfire missile launchers and the day and night vision sensors and General Electric, which supplies the engines.

The Netherlands is one of the more recent customers to upgrade all of its AH-64Ds to E-models in 2018.

Egypt is also approved to purchase a number of AH-64Es and Bangladesh and the Philippines are currently weighing the AH-64E as an option to bolster its forces.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Boeing has been closely watching the AH-64 international supply chain for signs of slowdown.

While Boeing had to stop work at its CH-47F Chinook cargo helicopter production facility in Pennsylvania, it did not have to stop work in Mesa, Arizona, at its AH-64 facility.