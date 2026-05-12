ISTANBUL — Aselsan used the Saha Expo 2026 defense exhibition here to present a vision of future warfare built around autonomous systems, layered air defense and integrated strike networks, as the Turkish defense-electronics giant seeks to expand its role as a domestic systems integrator and growing global exporter.

In an interview with Defence News during the show, Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol described the company’s latest launches as part of a broader shift toward networked, high-volume and cost-effective systems designed for modern attritional warfare.

In the maritime domain, this strategy manifested itself in the form of two autonomous naval strike systems designed around swarming operations, low observability and high-volume production.

One of them was the Tufan Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), a fast-moving, autonomous platform for both offensive operations and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) tasks. Akyol described Tufan as Aselsan’s new-generation surface kamikaze vehicle. “It builds on our experience with platforms like Marlin and Albatros [USVs],” he said.

Aselsan General Manager Ahmet Akyol delivers remarks at the SAHA 2026 International Defense, Aerospace and Space Industry Fair at Istanbul Expo Center in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 5, 2026. (Agit Erdi Ulukaya/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The second systems was the Kılıç family of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). Akyol described them as “kamikaze UUVs,” stating that when creating an entirely new operational concept, the terminology also evolves with it.

Akyol said the Kılıç UUVs currently come in two variants, Kılıç 10 and Kılıç 200, designed for long-range and low-signature operations. The swarm-capable systems carry warheads with lightweight torpedo-class punch, and they can operate autonomously or via satellite link. “Kılıç is quite difficult to defend against,” Akyol said.

The company also used Saha Expo to highlight the defensive side of modern networked warfare through a layered mix of air defense, electronic warfare and counter-drone systems. The company presented the systems as part of Turkey’s evolving “Steel Dome” air defense architecture.

“For the electronic warfare layer of Steel Dome, we are launching Koral AD — a completely new product,” Akyol said.

Koral is Aselsan’s main EW systems designed to render enemy radars ineffective. The Koral AD is a long-range radar electronic attack system intended to detect, deceive and jam enemy aircraft radars. The company also launched a new version of the Ilgar electronic warfare system, designed to disrupt communications between combat aircraft and ground control stations.

“It makes it very difficult for enemy aircraft to execute an attack on you — blinding enemy radars or saturating them with false targets, and also capable of jamming the guidance heads of incoming anti-radiation missiles” said Akyol.

Aselsan also revealed new products designed to expand the offensive reach of Turkish unmanned combat aircraft through a new set of integrated sensors, radars and precision-guided munitions.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and recent conflicts in the Red Sea and the Middle East have highlighted the importance of producing precision-strike systems rapidly and in large quantities.

Akyol said said many of the systems unveiled at Saha Expo 2026 were designed around a commercial-component philosophy rather than a traditional boutique defence industry approach.

“Everything we have talked about today could realistically be in inventory by 2027,” he said.

The company has set a target of raising exports to 40% of total revenues by 2030, up from 25% today and 11% when the ASELSAN Next program launched in 2024.

Cem Devrim Yaylali is a Turkey correspondent for Defense News. He is a keen photographer of military ships and has a passion for writing about naval and defense issues. He was born in Paris, France, and resides in Istanbul, Turkey. He is married with one son.