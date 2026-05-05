WARSAW, Poland — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced he is working with the country’s defense minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, to lift the nation’s ban on exporting weapons, with numerous foreign militaries showing interest in Ukrainian unmanned systems, anti-drone solutions and other tech.

Local officials say they believe the remaining months of 2026 are a realistic timeframe for the first export contracts.

We have “discussed in detail with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine the launch of arms exports, specifically the regulatory steps intended to support our state’s agreements and weapons production,” Zelenskyy wrote in an April 29 social media post.

Ukraine’s arms makers have touted their products as having been successfully used in an intense land conflict not witnessed in Europe since World War 2. At the same time, the Ukrainian defense industry is required by law to deliver its entire output to the country’s armed forces.

Vadym Ivchenko, a Ukrainian lawmaker for the Batkivshchyna party, told Defense News a political consensus on the need to allow Ukraine’s defense industry to launch export sales has emerged across party lines.

“Meeting the needs of the defense forces as a top priority is a fundamental condition for all sides. Only after that can the sale of surplus be considered to attract investment,” Ivchenko said.

The lawmaker said that, as Ukraine’s president has already approved the so-called Drone Deals framework, Ukraine is now officially coordinating export details at the state level.

“Therefore, 2026 can be considered a realistic timeframe for launching the first contracts. Of course, delays are possible, but it is important to understand that this would lead to idle production capacity, which is an unacceptable luxury during wartime,” according to the politician.

Ivchenko said drones of various types are expected to become the Ukrainian defense industry’s flagship export products.

“From reconnaissance to strike systems, particularly those already tested in real combat conditions. In addition, Ukraine could offer missile systems and software solutions, including battlefield management technologies,” the lawmaker said. “Naval drones, software integrations, and other technological solutions are also highly likely. We may also offer our unique experience in countering modern navigation and communication systems, as well as various aviation components.”

Facing threats similar to those of Ukraine, the Gulf region’s officials have shown interest in the Ukrainian defense sector’s output, creating a momentum for its industry’s expansion across the Middle East.

“Many countries could potentially become buyers of Ukrainian products, especially those currently facing elevated security risks. In this regard, Gulf countries can be considered likely customers due to their strong interest in proven solutions,” Ivchenko said.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.