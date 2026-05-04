JERUSALEM — The Israeli government’s ministerial committee for acquisitions has approved the parallel purchase of two new squadrons: a fourth squadron of F-35I fighters manufactured by Lockheed Martin, and a second squadron of F-15IA fighters manufactured by Boeing, according to a statement from the Israeli Defense Ministry and a military spokesman.

The statement vaguely noted that “the scope of the transactions is estimated at tens of billions of shekels and includes the absorption of the squadrons into the Air Force, comprehensive support, spare parts and logistics.”

The purchase is meant as “the first step in Israel’s force-building plan for the coming decade, with a total designated budget of 350 billion shekels ($118 billion),” the government said.

The announcement did not specify the number of aircraft to be purchased.

Israel already ordered a third squadron of F-35I in July 2023, consisting of 25 new aircraft bought for $3 billion in American aid money and expected to be delivered starting in 2028. It also ordered 25 F-15IA aircraft as part of an $8.6 billion American aid package last December. The procurement agreement at the time included an option to expand the purchase to 25 additional aircraft in the future.

The Israeli Defense Ministry notes that the Israeli Air Force will be required to make a “technological leap, including the development of autonomous flight capabilities, next-generation defense systems, and the establishment of Israeli military superiority, defensive and offensive, and in space” as part of Israel’s air force building plan.

Following the approval by the ministerial committee, the director-general of the Defense Ministry instructed the Israeli procurement delegation in the United States to proceed with the signing of the deals with the American government and military officials.

The F-35I is a stealth aircraft capable of penetrating deep into enemy territory and operating against advanced anti-aircraft systems. The uniqueness of the Israeli model lies in the integration of Israeli-made electronic warfare, communication and control systems into the aircraft’s closed software. Receiving the fourth squadron will increase Israel’s F-35I aircraft to approximately 100 — double what it currently possesses.

The F-15IA is Boeing’s Israeli variant of the F-15EX, designed for heavy engagement and long-range missions. It boasts an immense payload capacity of up to 29,500 pounds, a digital fly-by-wire system, and advanced radar. Upon receiving the second squadron, Israel will also double the number of these aircraft to 50.

The two new squadrons are being sought amid tensions with Teheran and due to “operational lessons from Operation Lion Roar,” the Israeli announcement said, “in order to ensure the superiority of the Israeli Air Force in the coming decades.”

Tzally Greenberg is the Israel correspondent for Defense News. He has experience reporting on economic affairs as well as defense and cyber companies.