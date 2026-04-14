Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni has announced the suspension of Italy’s defense treaty with Israel on the same day she was harshly criticized by President Donald Trump for not assisting the U.S. in its military campaign against Iran.

The two announcements marked a change for Italy, which has been a loyal ally to Israel for years and has been viewed by Trump as a trusted partner in Europe.

Meloni said she was not renewing the defense treaty with Israel, first approved in 2006, which covers the exchange of military equipment and pooling of technology research. The decision was made following public disapproval by Italy of Israel’s recent bombing of Lebanon and allegations that the IDF has fired warning shots at Italian UN peacekeepers in the south of the country.

“In view of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defence agreement with Israel,” Meloni said Tuesday.

Meloni has, to date, offered little criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, but she has faced growing public disapproval of Israel among Italian voters.

The suspension of the deal was downplayed by Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein, who said, “We have no security agreement with Italy. We have a memorandum of understanding from many years ago that has never contained any substantive content. This will not affect Israel’s security.”

But Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said the Israeli government was losing its battle to keep allies onside.

“The government has failed to advance Israel’s interests even with people who are supposed to be our friends and natural allies,” he said.

Italian voters have also opposed the U.S. attacks on Iran, and Meloni’s government denied U.S. jets the use of the Italian base at Sigonella in Sicily for a stop-over last month.

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On Tuesday, Trump criticized her for not offering to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

“I’m shocked by her. I thought she had courage, but I was wrong,” he told the Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

Trump has previously praised the conservative Italian leader as a dependable ally in Europe, calling her a “great leader” while picking fights with others, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

Meloni also worked hard to be a bridge between the White House and Europe. But on Tuesday, Trump said of Meloni, “She’s no longer the same person.”

In a move that will further strain ties with Trump, Meloni appeared to take the side of Pope Leo, who has criticized the U.S. attack on Iran, prompting Trump to call the pontiff “weak” and “terrible on foreign policy.”

On Tuesday, Meloni said, “I express my solidarity with Pope Leo, frankly I would not feel very comfortable in a society where religious leaders do what political leaders say.”

Tom Kington is the Italy correspondent for Defense News.