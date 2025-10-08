WARSAW, Poland — Prague-based Czechoslovak Group (CSG) has announced it is entering the unmanned aerial systems market with the launch of a new company, AviaNera Technologies.

CSG is a leading defense industry player in the Czech Republic and Slovakia where it operates a number of plants that produce weapons, ammunition and military equipment. The group is owned by Czech entrepreneur Michal Strnad, its chief executive who is the son of CSG’s founder, Jaroslav Strnad.

“Our goal is to become a significant player in the field of military UAS and advanced weapon systems,” Michal Strnad was quoted in a statement released by CSG, using the military acronym of unmanned aerial systems. “Just as we managed within a few years to build a strong position in the small-caliber ammunition sector, we now aim to achieve something similar in the segment of high-tech defense technologies.”

The new company will prioritize the development and production of propulsion units for unmanned solutions: jet, turbofan and shaft engines, according to the statement.

CSG said AviaNera’s team is currently negotiating a number of “acquisitions of promising companies in Europe and is also establishing partnerships in Ukraine, which today is a key driver of military UAS technology development.”

At the September 2025 DSEI defense industry show in London, CSG representatives told Defense News some of the countries in which the group is considering to strengthen its presence include Poland and the three Baltic States, which comprise Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

CSG is also a major supplier of artillery ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In addition to the group’s numerous subsidiaries in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, CSG runs offshoots in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Serbia and India, among others. In the U.S., some of CSG’s subsidiaries include Remington, Federal, CCI, Hevi-Shot, Speer, and the Kinetic Group.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.