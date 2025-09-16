ISTANBUL — Turkey has formally inducted its fourth T-70 utility helicopter into the Air Force Command during a ceremony at the 3rd Main Jet Base.

The helicopter, configured for Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), is part of the Turkish Utility Helicopter Program (TUHP), under which 31 aircraft have now been delivered across the armed forces and security agencies.

The milestone comes as the future of the TUHP remains uncertain. Launched in 2007 to replicate the success of the T129 ATAK project in the utility role, the program envisioned the production of up to 600 helicopters through a partnership between Turkish Aerospace (TUSAŞ), Sikorsky, and local subcontractors. However, the program that was delayed significantly now faces an early termination after nearly two decades.

Under the current plan, 109 helicopters were to be procured for general purpose, combat search and rescue and firefighting variants across six end-users, including the Land Forces, Air Force, Gendarmerie, Special Forces, Police, and Directorate of Forestry. However, production will cease after 39 helicopters.

The T-70 is a localized version of the Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk, powered by T700-TEI-701D engines built by TEI, and equipped with ASELSAN-developed avionics including mission computers, multifunction displays, and an indigenous IFF Mod 5/C responder.

Key components such as rotor heads and transmissions are manufactured by Alp Aviation.

Delays have been attributed to shifting operational requirements — particularly the rise of armed UAVs reducing demand for helicopter-borne troops — as well as U.S. sanctions on Türkiye after the S-400 purchase.

Lockheed Martin, Sikorsky’s parent company, disclosed in its 2024 annual report that the sanctions had impaired its ability to perform under TUHP contracts, prompting partial suspension of work in October 2024 and resulting in a $95 million loss.

While executives later spoke during an Earnings Call in Summer 2025 of a “notional agreement” to restructure the program, the way forward remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Turkish Aerospace is pushing ahead with the T925 Heavy Utility Helicopter as a domestic alternative. Designed to carry up to 19 passengers or four tons of water in firefighting configuration, the T925 is scheduled to fly in 2026, with entry into service planned from 2028.

