LONDON — BAE Systems expects an order for hundreds of CV90 tracked combat vehicles from a group of up to six European nations in the second quarter of 2026, according to Peter Nygren, business development director for the company’s BAE Systems Hägglunds subsidiary in Sweden.

The order could be signed in June next year, and will be for hundreds more vehicles than recent big orders, Nygren told Defense News following a briefing at the DSEI UK show here on Thursday. BAE has delivered around 1,300 CV90s, with 600 more order, according to the executive.

Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, Estonia and the Netherlands in June agreed to explore joint procurement of the CV90, though whether all six will participate in the joint order depends on the level of standardization they’re willing to accept, according to Nygren.

BAE Systems Hägglunds expects a request for quotation from the nations in the joint procurement group “in a couple of weeks,” with the three Scandinavian countries and Lithuania aligned on the specifications, according to Nygren. He said the order, when it comes, will be the biggest for BAE Systems Hägglunds ever.

“We still don’t know exactly what nations will at the end be there,” Nygren said. “I know the numbers that they have initially and I know what they aspire to, but the number is big.”

While the cost of a CV90 depends on the variant, deals in recent years with Czechia, Denmark and Sweden have put the average price at somewhere between $9.5 million and $13 million per unit.

The latest MkIV iteration of the CV90 has a maximum gross vehicle rating of 38 metric tons, and various versions of the vehicle are in use or on order with ten European nations.

Sweden has donated CV90s to Ukraine, where troops have praised the survivability compared to Soviet-era fighting vehicles. BAE says the CV90 is armored against shaped-charge warheads.

The company is investing $300 million to ramp up CV90 manufacturing, of which nearly $200 million has been spent, with a goal of producing 250 vehicles a year in 2026 from around 50 in 2020. The company is now looking how to increase output further, possibly to 350 CV90s annually within a few years, Nygren said.

BAE Systems Hägglunds is working to diversify the supply chain for the CV90 rather than rely on a single supplier for some systems, Nygren said. The company is adding a third welding line at its production location in Sweden, which should be operational in the later part of 2026.

”The customers have been very clear, time to deliver is the priority,” the executive said in the briefing. “That’s why we also in this case build on existing configuration. The nations are harmonizing their requirements.”

Regarding potential new customers, “there are many knocking on the door, but I need to be honest, for us now to deliver is the number one priority before we take on anything else,” Nygren told Defense News. “We really want to make sure that we get our production up and running.”

Brazil “is on the radar” as a potential new client, according to Nygren, and should the country select the CV90, that would probably involve a technology transfer, with “much of the stuff” done locally.

