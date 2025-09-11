LONDON — General Dynamics Land Systems United Kingdom has released a new infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) variant of its Ajax tracked vehicle at the 2025 DSEI UK show in London, promoting what the company describes as the product’s enhanced protection level for the crew and numerous new features.

“The Ajax IFV is the missing variant from the Ajax family. We’ve delivered 147 Ajax vehicles into the British Army, and now we’re looking to the future, so we’ve developed the Ajax IFV,” said Scott Milne, vice president and general manager of UK operations at General Dynamics Land Systems United Kingdom. “We’ve changed the rear door to a ramp door to enable easy ingress and egress from the vehicle, and we’ve integrated a remote turret.”

The Ajax IFV’s turret system was developed by Lockheed Martin at the U.S. company’s facility in Bedfordshire, in the UK.

“The turret system integrates the CT40 cannon system with cased telescoped ammunition … and we have also included a modular integrated protection system,” Milne said.

The Ajax IFV can accommodate eight troops with a crew of three, including a commander, a gunner and a driver.

General Dynamics developed the U.K.-made Ajax for the British Army. The program has faced significant delays, and the manufacturer and the U.K. Ministry of Defence sought to fix noise and vibration problems that had been encountered in the earlier stages of the project.

The new variant of the vehicle is launched as a number of countries in Europe, including Poland and Romania, are mulling plans to acquire new tracked platforms for their respective land forces.

Some of the other companies that are promoting their vehicles across the region include BAE Systems Hägglunds with its CV90 , Hanwha Defense offering the AS21 Redback , and Rheinmetall with its Lynx , among others.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.