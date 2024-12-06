BAE Systems has won a new $2.5 billion contract to build more CV90 combat vehicles for Denmark and Sweden, the company announced Friday.

Denmark has ordered 115 new CV9035 MkIIICs, and Sweden is acquiring 50 new vehicles.

The deal also includes financing more vehicles bound for Ukraine. Sweden has already sent 50 CV90s to the country as it continues to stave off Russian forces. The two countries together, a year ago, announced plans to send more CV90s to Ukraine.

The Netherlands has also contributed funds to send CV90s to Ukraine with the first of its Dutch-built combat vehicles planned to reach the country in 2026.

Denmark’s order more than triples its current CV90 inventory of 40 vehicles, bringing the total to 155.

“The infantry fighting vehicle is an essential component of the heavy brigade we are currently building. The 115 new vehicles will significantly enhance Denmark’s contribution to collective security and international operations,” Maj. Gen. Peter Boysen, chief of the Royal Danish Army, said in the statement.

The CV90 variant on order is built using the same standard as the latest CV90 upgrades for the Netherlands, BAE noted in the statement, which comes with a new turret, providing “a leap forward in design and functionality.”

BAE has built a total of 1,900 vehicles with 17 variants for 10 European countries, eight of which are NATO members.

