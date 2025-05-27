ROME — Italy will double production of missiles for its SAMP/T air defense batteries next year, Italy’s defense minister has said, as Ukraine reportedly runs out of stocks for its two batteries.

In an Italian TV interview on Monday, minister Guido Crosetto said that the Italian arm of European missile house MBDA would boost production of the Aster missiles by 40% this year and 100% in 2026.

But he added, “the first deliveries that will arrive will be in a year, a year and a half.”

That will be little relief to Ukraine. On Monday, French newspaper Le Monde reported that Kyiv has run out of missiles for its batteries, just as Russia steps up missile and drone attacks on the country.

Ukrainian authorities said Russia fired its biggest ever drone barrage against the country on Sunday night, using 355 Shahed-type drones and nine cruise missiles.

On Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said there were “no longer any range restrictions” on missiles supplied by Western allies to Ukraine, meaning military positions in Russia could be targeted.

U.S. President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform TruthSocial on Sunday: “I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!”

Ukraine has received two donated SAMP/T batteries from Italy and France, with the second arriving from Italy in December.

Italy and France jointly supplied a first battery to Ukraine in 2023.

Samp-T is a truck-based tactical antimissile system designed to destroy hostile cruise missiles, manned and unmanned aircraft and tactical ballistic missiles.

The battery sent by Italy last year was one of five operated by Italy.

Last September, Crosetto said Italy would order ten new batteries.

At the time, the Italian minister said European democracies were struggling to procure and produce weapons in a hurry.

“This is only the start and we are already late because we are not ready to face today’s challenge,” he said, adding, “We are slow because we live in a world of democracies that will always lose out to dictatorships.”

Tom Kington is the Italy correspondent for Defense News.