WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department has approved a sale to Germany of air-to-air missiles worth an estimated $2.9 billion.

The possible foreign military sale would see Germany receive up to 969 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles and related equipment, according to a July 19 news release by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which notified Congress of the department’s approval.

The potential deal also includes AIM-120 training missiles, a telemetry kit, spare parts and transportation support, among “other related elements of logistical and program support.”

The agency said the possible sale will bolster the security of the NATO ally and promote political and economic stability in Europe. The release also noted the deal would improve Germany’s ability to face existing threats by ensuring the country has modern, capable air-to-air munitions.

The announcement comes amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, a neighbor of several NATO members, and days after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated the alliance’s support for Kyiv.

Germany already operates AMRAAM weapons, the release read, and this possible sale “will further advance the already high level of German Air Force interoperability with U.S. joint forces and other regional and NATO forces.”

The missiles and defense business segment of RTX in Tucson, Arizona, will serve as the principal contractor.

The deal is not expected to adversely impact U.S. military readiness, according to the release.

If Congress does not reject the potential sale, it then goes into negotiations, during which dollar figures and quantities of equipment can change.

Georgina DiNardo is an editorial fellow for Military Times and Defense News and a recent graduate of American University, specializing in journalism, psychology, and photography in Washington, D.C.