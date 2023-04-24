WASHINGTON — The German armed forces tapped a multinational framework contract with BAE Systems to buy 227 more armored, all-terrain vehicles, the vendor said Monday.

The deal, which BAE said is worth roughly $400 million, comes after Germany, Sweden and the U.K. teamed up in December to collectively buy 436 of the company’s BvS10 rides for $760 million – 140 for Germany, 236 for Sweden and 60 for the British armed forces.

German lawmakers approved $1 billion for new all-terrain vehicles in late March, according to the defense ministry in Berlin.

The dual-body, tracked vehicles are designed for harsh conditions, including snow, rocks, sand, mud and steep alpine terrain, according to the manufacturer. The also have some amphibious capabilities allowing them to swim in shallow water.

The new German order covers additional troop transport vehicles and armored personnel carriers. Also on tap are three unspecified German-specific variants, as well as vehicles for command-and-control and logistics, BAE said

BAE Systems Hägglunds, the company’s Swedish offshoot, makes the BvS10 at its plant in Örnsköldsvik, located on Sweden’s eastern coast on the Baltic Sea. Germany’s order extends deliveries under the December framework agreement, set to start in 2024, through 2030, according to BAE.

Sweden is the lead nation for the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle, or CATV, under which countries manage their BvS10 fleets. A joint procurement office with representatives from all three nations oversees orders.

The U.S. Army last summer awarded BAE Systems a $278 million contract for Beowulf vehicles, an unprotected version of the BvS10. The service is slated to receive 110 vehicles under its Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle program (also abbreviated as CATV), aimed at facilitating ground operations in Arctic conditions.

Sebastian Sprenger is associate editor for Europe at Defense News, reporting on the state of the defense market in the region, and on U.S.-Europe cooperation and multi-national investments in defense and global security. Previously he served as managing editor for Defense News. He is based in Cologne, Germany.