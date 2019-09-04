KIELCE, Poland — Poland has filed two letters of request to the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency to acquire FGM-148 Javelin man-portable anti-tank missile systems and five Lockheed Martin-made C-130H Hercules transport aircraft, according to Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

The announcement was made at the MSPO defense industry show, where Blaszczak took part in the official signing ceremony for the two letters on Sept. 3.

Under the plan, Poland is to acquire 60 launchers and about 185 missiles. The gear would be supplied to the country’s Territorial Defence Forces. The Javelin is made by a joint venture formed by Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.