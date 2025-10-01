WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Two Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopters have flown from Australia to New Zealand on a two-day, record-breaking journey for the aircraft, which each carried two 1,100lb external fuel tanks, according to the service.

The aircraft flew from Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, near Brisbane, via Norfolk Island, to RNZAF Base Auckland, a distance of 1,765 miles over water. The longest leg of the trip, 660 miles, took around four and a half hours.

Both of the 3 Squadron aircraft landed safely home at RNZAF Base Ohakea Sept. 30.

The flight broke the RNZAF NH90s’ previous over-water record, achieved at the end of last month, of 521 miles across the Coral Sea Basin between Australia and Papua New Guinea.

New Zealand’s air component commander, Air Commodore Andy Scott, said the long-distance flight was important because it demonstrated the utility of the aircraft and the ability for it to self-deploy over a vast area.

“These types of flights give our crews confidence in the system,” he said.

The squadron’s commanding officer, Wing Commander Chris Ross, said the flight gave crews the opportunity to gain valuable long-distance flying skills: “It’s a terrific achievement.”

The marathon flight had been a long time coming, with the capability signed off in 2023, but the opportunity hadn’t arisen until this year, said Squadron Leader Lachie Johnston, the NH90 flight commander.

“We knew the aircraft could do it and we knew the crews were appropriately trained,” Johnston said. “It’s not unheard of for helicopters to fly long trips, but this is a unique capability in the context of doing such long legs over large bodies of water.”

New Zealand defense leaders selected the European-designed NH90 in 2005 to replace the RNZAF’s UH-1 Iroquois, and eight have been in service since 2015, with a ninth serving as an extra.

