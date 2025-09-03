CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — China did not disappoint with its massive Sep. 3 military parade through Tiananmen Square, the site of a violent massacre in the heart of Beijing in June 1989, with numerous VIPs from around the world attending.

As China celebrated its victory over “fascist” Japanese forces in 1945, the places of honor at Chairman Xi Jinping’s right and left hands were assigned to authoritarian leaders Vladimir Putin of Russia and Kim Jong Un of North Korea, respectively.

In his speech, Xi warned that the world was “faced with a choice of peace or war,” ominously adding that “the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable.”

President Donald Trump responded to the spectacle of the Xi-Putin-Kim bonhomie on Truth Social, writing, “Give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America.”

Mick Ryan, a retired major general in the Australian Army, noted that the equipment the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) paraded was generally “more modern than that in the inventories of Western military organizations. Newer does not always mean better, however. While most Western military equipment has been tested in Iraq, Ukraine and elsewhere, none of China’s new kit has.”

There were surprises, including the DF-61 intercontinental ballistic missile carried aboard a 16x16 transporter-erector-launcher. Little is known about the DF-61, which follows on from the DF-41 ICBM unveiled six years ago. However, it is likely a next-generation successor with greater range and speed.

YJ-21 hypersonic anti-ship ballistic missiles are seen during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Sept. 3, 2025. (Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images)

The DF-61 was accompanied by the JL-1 air-launched nuclear-tipped missile, as well as the JL-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile. This phalanx of missiles demonstrated the PLA Rocket Force now has a complete nuclear-weapon triad.

Another item of interest was the DF-31BJ, which is an ICBM launched from an underground silo. China has been investing heavily in missile silo fields deep in its hinterland. The DF-5C liquid-fueled ICBM rolled past the Tiananmen Square rostrum, too, this silo-launched missile capable of hitting targets anywhere in the world.

Missiles featured prominently in the parade, with another formation containing three types of hypersonic missile: the YJ-21 launched from ships or aircraft, and the land-based DF-26D and DF-17. The YJ-21 has an estimated 1,500km range and it will be a key weapon in keeping American aircraft carriers at arm’s length, especially in the event of any Taiwan invasion.

It’s unclear what modifications the DF-26D possesses compared to preceding versions of the “Guam killer” intermediate-range ballistic missile. Some analysts claim the DF-26D has a 5,000km range.

A Chinese state TV commentator said of hypersonic missiles that “speed is key to victory,” and that they “fly at extremely high speed, excel in breaking through blockades and hitting targets with high precision.”

One wonders what Putin might have been thinking as he observed the might of the PLA roll past his eyes, especially as his own military is decimated by its war of attrition in Ukraine. China was once reliant on Russian technology and weapons, but all the weapons displayed in the parade were of indigenous Chinese origin.

“Long gone are the days were China was reliant on Russia or other foreign systems. This level of indigenous capacity infers high levels of sustainability in any future conflict,” said Ryan, the defense analyst.

Three cruise missiles appeared in the parade, the air-launched CJ-20A, the naval YJ-18C and the truck-launched CJ-1000.

Unmanned systems featured prominently, with multiple examples from the land, air and maritime domains. Autonomous underwater vehicles included vessels for reconnaissance and laying sea mines, as well as an unmanned surface vessel.

A CS-5000T drone is seen during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Sept. 3, 2025. (Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images)

Unmanned combat drones attracted great interest, with four types appearing. At least some of them are designed to accompany Chinese fifth-generation fighters like the twin-seat J-20S to achieve air dominance.

Illustrating that China has been learning lessons from the Ukraine war, several types of anti-drone systems were on display, including gun, missile, laser and microwave systems to create a layered defensive shield.

Ground combat vehicles included the debut of the Type 100 tank and an accompanying fighting vehicle. These tracked vehicles use a hybrid electric propulsion unit that ensures silent approaches in combat. Crew members also use augmented-reality goggles with these advanced vehicles, and the fighting vehicle version comes with integral drones for reconnaissance.

Air defense was well represented with no fewer than five systems, specifically the HQ-9C, HQ-11, HQ-19, HQ-22A and HQ-29. The latter reportedly can intercept short- and medium-range ballistic missiles and low-orbit satellites thanks to its estimated 6,000km range and 1,500km interception altitude.

Despite China’s spectacle of weapons of war, Ryan cautioned that “parades are not indictors of warfighting effectiveness. Notwithstanding the impressive orchestration of the parade … these have almost zero impact on the measurement of military effectiveness.”

Gordon Arthur is an Asia correspondent for Defense News. After a 20-year stint working in Hong Kong, he now resides in New Zealand. He has attended military exercises and defense exhibitions in about 20 countries around the Asia-Pacific region.