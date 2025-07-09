HIROSHIMA, Japan — The Japanese army on Wednesday began deploying its fleet of V-22 Ospreys on a newly opened permanent base in southwestern Japan, in the country’s latest move to strengthen its defense as tensions in the region grow.

The first of the fleet of 17 Ospreys arrived at its new home base of Camp Saga, Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force said, with the rest to come by mid-August.

The move is part of Japan’s accelerating military buildup, especially in the southwest, meant as a deterrence to China’s increasingly assertive maritime actions in the area.

Japan plans to operate the Ospreys more closely with the amphibious rapid deployment brigade at Ainoura, in the nearby naval town of Sasebo, as part of the plan to reinforce the defense of remote southwestern islands, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters Tuesday.

“The security environment surrounding Japan has been increasingly severe, and it is our pressing task to strengthen our island defense capabilities,” he said.

The use of the V-22 remains controversial in Japan, especially in the south, due to a series of accidents involving the aircraft.

Dozens of protesters stood outside Camp Saga, chanting, “Get out Osprey!” One of them, Osamu Rikihisa, said, “You never know when another Osprey crashes again.”

In November 2023, a U.S. Air Force Osprey crashed off Japan’s southern coast, killing eight people. In October 2024, a Japanese army V-22 Osprey tilted and hit the ground while attempting to take off during a joint exercise with the U.S. military. An investigation found human error to be the cause.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, in his election campaign speech Wednesday in Saga, said Ospreys are significantly superior to conventional helicopters and can “bolster Japan’s security and disaster relief operations.”