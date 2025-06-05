MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ defense department sealed the order for 12 FA-50 light combat aircraft in a $700 million package with Korea Aerospace Industries, the company said in a statement released Wednesday.

The export contract includes 12 FA-50s set to arrive around 2030. The upgraded jets are capable of aerial refueling and will be installed with AESA radars.

The deal also includes an undisclosed number of air-to-ground and air-to-air weapons.

KAI had previously exported 12 FA-50s to the Air Force in a 2014 export order, which was fulfilled in 2017. One FA-50 aircraft crashed in early March during a counterinsurgency operation in Mindanao in the country’s south.

The military grounded the FA-50s immediately after the crash but lifted the order after an internal investigation found no mechanical mishap occurred during the operation.

Manila has actively purchased frigates, corvettes, aircraft, and weapons from South Korean defense firms to modernize its armed forces. The Philippines was South Korea’s second-largest global customer until 2021.

KAI expects the orders to open more interest in the aircraft among governments in Europe, the Middle East and South America.

The Philippine Air Force currently operates the FA-50 and A-29 Super Tucano turboprop light attack aircraft. The defense department has yet to decide on the country’s multirole fighter jet program, which is estimated to be the most expensive acquisition under the final phase of the Horizons military modernization project.

