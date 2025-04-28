MILAN — India and France have signed a major deal for the purchase of 26 Rafale fighter jets to equip the Indian Navy, which will become the first international user of the naval variant, underscoring the strategic relationship between the two countries.

The agreement follows India’s initial selection of the Rafale Marine in July 2023 following a series of consultations and assessments of the aircraft.

The new aircraft will be provided to the Indian sea service with the latest capabilities and will operate alongside the 36 Rafale already in service with the country’s Air Force.

“The Indian Navy will [be able] to benefit from the experience of the French Navy, which already operates the Rafale Marine,” the jets’ manufacturer, Dassault Aviation, said in a statement.

“The aircraft will play an active role in guaranteeing national sovereignty and consolidating India’s role as a major international player,” the company added.

While the governments included no price tag in their announcements, the purchase could be worth as much as €3 billion ($3.4 billion), based on previous Rafale transactions that suggest a per-copy cost upwards of €100 million.

A statement released by the Indian Ministry of Defense added that the agreement will cover a transfer of technology for the integration of indigenous weapons onto the Rafale Marine in India.

It also foresees the establishment of a national production facility for Rafale fuselage and maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities for aircraft engine and sensors.

The intention is for the Indian Navy to deploy the new jets on the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier. The service has primarily relied on a fleet of Russian-made MiG-29Ks until now, some of which could possibly be replaced by the Rafale.

