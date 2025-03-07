CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The government of Singapore announced a 12.4% defense budget hike on March 3, with major new equipment on order.

The island state’s FY2025 defense budget is slated to reach S$23.4 billion, the equivalent of US$17.4 billion. The increase helps fund projects deferred or disrupted by COVID-19, but Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen indicated rises will taper off in the FY2026 budget to ensure defense expenditure stays within 3% of gross domestic product.

That rate represents a cap for Singapore’s defense spending, to which the government has consistently adhered, said Collin Koh, an analyst at the Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

“Singapore has definitely seen the writing on the wall where it comes to the evolving security landscape – increasingly fraught, uncertain and all the more so when international rule of law is coming under strain,” he said.

New weapon investments are slated to come online as result of quickness in buying rather than “threat-based planning,” the analyst added.

Two more Type 218SG Invincible-class submarines from thyssenkrupp Marine Systems are on the order list, bringing the fleet to six. Two boats were commissioned in September 2024, while the second pair should be operational by 2028.

“Having proven that the Invincible-class submarines can perform to expectations in tropical waters, the Singapore Armed Forces plans to procure two more submarines, to make up a total of six, as the steady state for our submarine fleet,” Ng told lawmakers on the Committee of Supply Debate.

Ng added that defense officials had begun evaluating options for maritime patrol aircraft to replace five Fokker 50 aircraft in service since 1993.

Under consideration are the Airbus C295 or Boeing P-8 Poseidon, which Koh described as “significantly more capable” in scanning the country’s maritime environs for threats.

Ng confirmed a deal for eight F-35A fighters, first announced last year. These come on top of a dozen F-35Bs on order.

The Singapore Army also is in line for new gear under the budget plan. The service will receive a new type of 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle called the Titan. Its main armament is a 30mm cannon in an unmanned turret, plus a counter-drone system. Little is known about the Titan, but it is probably based on ST Engineering’s Terrex s5 vehicle.

Singapore possesses 24 HIMARS rocket launchers, and these will receive a midlife upgrade to permit them to fire “more capable rockets.” according to the Ministry of Defence.

These are likely the Army Tactical Missile System and Precision Strike Missile.

To defend against drones, or unmanned aerial systems, the military has created a Counter-UAS Development and Operations group. It will develop concepts of operations and field an array of sensors, jammers and weapons.

Meanwhile the navy’s first Multi-Role Combat Vessel will launch this year, meant as motherships for various unmanned systems.

Two new commands have been established. One is the Defence Cyber Command to defend military networks and support whole-of-government cyber-defense efforts. The second organization is devoted to pushing digitization of the military and across all branches.

Ng said Singapore must strengthen networks of friends and partners. He highlighted the Five Power Defence Arrangements with Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand and the U.K., as well as high-level exchanges with China and the United Sates.

“We’re not a threat to anyone, and wish all to be friends,” said Ng. “But as the saying goes: Strong fences – and I would add, defenses – make good neighbors.”

Gordon Arthur is an Asia correspondent for Defense News. After a 20-year stint working in Hong Kong, he now resides in New Zealand. He has attended military exercises and defense exhibitions in about 20 countries around the Asia-Pacific region.