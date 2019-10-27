President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive leader of the Islamic State, was killed in a U.S. special operations raid launched in Syria.
Trump said during a Sunday morning White House press conference that al-Baghdadi “died like a dog” after being chased down a dead-end tunnel by American commandos and U.S. military canines.
The ISIS leader dragged three children into the tunnel before detonating his suicide vest — killing himself and the kids, Trump said.
Al-Baghdadi’s last moments alive were spent in “panic and dread” as the ISIS leader was “terrified of the American forces bearing down on him," and he died “whimpering and crying and screaming” like a coward, Trump told reporters Sunday.
The American commando raid targeted the ISIS leader in the al-Qaida infested Idlib Province, Syria, near the Barisha area not far from the border with Turkey.
A number of ISIS fighters were killed during the operation.
Trump said at least eight helicopters were involved in the raid and no American troops were wounded. A military working down that was in the tunnel with al-Baghdadi was injured, he said.
American troops took fire from local forces as they flew to the compound housing the ISIS leader, Trump detailed. American forces “terminated” the threat from the air “immediately,” he said.
The “daring nighttime raid” by American commandos was carried out in “grand style,” Trump said.
While on the ground, American special operators blew holes in the side of the compound — avoiding the main entrance the U.S. commandos knew was booby-trapped, according to Trump.
American commandos remained on the target site for roughly two hours gathering valuable intelligence, Trump explained to reporters.
A source in the region told Military Times that he saw a Delta Force task force launch aircraft from near Ain Issa, Syria, around 2 a.m. local time Friday.
Trump approved the mission nearly a week before it took place, according to Newsweek, which was the first to report the raid.
Gen. Mazloum Abdî, the commander of the U.S. anti-ISIS partner force in Syria known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, tweeted Sunday that the raid was a successful and historical “operation due to a joint intelligence work with the United States of America.”
“For five months there has been joint intel cooperation on the ground and accurate monitoring, until we achieved a joint operation to kill Abu Bakir al-Bagdadi,” the SDF commander tweeted.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense said that prior to the operation there was and “information exchange and coordination between the military authorities” of Turkey and the U.S.
CNN reported, citing a U.S. defense official, that Turkey played no role in the operation and that coordination between the two countries was due to that target’s proximity to Turkey’s border.
Trump said Sunday that Turkey was made aware of the raid and that the U.S. consulted with Russia as American forces flew over some areas near where Russian forces were operating.
Trump also said that the SDF had provided some information to U.S. forces regarding the al-Baghdadi operation.
Early Sunday morning, a Defense Department official confirmed to Military Times that it was believed al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. commando raid. Military Times later reached out to the Pentagon and Officials with Operation Inherent Resolve — the U.S.-led mission to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria — regarding the level of support provided by Turkey and the SDF to the raid that bagged al-Baghdadi and has yet to receive a response.
U.S. forces in Syria were amid a pullout of the region, but Trump decided to keep some troops in eastern Syria to keep oil wells from slipping back into the hands of ISIS.
Trump said the U.S. will continue to pursue ISIS to its “brutal end.” He also said capturing or killing al-Baghdadi was a top national security priority of his administration.
