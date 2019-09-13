LONDON — Turkey electronics company Aselsan will team with Patria of Finland to pitch weaponized armored vehicles to customers in South America, the Middle East and Asia.

The two companies signed a memorandum of agreement during the DSEI exhibit in London this week, agreeing to integrate Aselsan’s family of remote control weapon systems with Patria’s six-wheel and eight-wheel drive armored vehicles for export.

“We’ve come together with Patria for different programs and projects for different corners of the world in the past, and we came together again to better reach to the customer with a complete solution,” said Osman Devrim Fidanci, vice president of business development and marketing at Aselsan. The two companies will share in both sales and marketing of the integrated systems.

Aselsan displayed at DSEI for the first time one its newest offering within the family of remote control weapon systems that could fall within the memorandum of agreement: the NEFER-L stabilized weapon station, which can incorporate either a 25mm or 30mm automatic cannon as the main gun, a 7.62mm machine gun as a coaxial weapon, and an independent electro-optic suite.

Also on display was the Patria six-wheel drive vehicle, a successor to the Pasi armored personnel carrier and complement of the Patria eight-wheel drive armored modular vehicle, or AMV.

The multipurpose transport vehicle has a chassis structure based on the same components as the AMV, but with one less axle. The vehicle can be equipped not only with weapon systems, but also various ballistic and mine-protection levels and self-protection systems.

The two companies did not disclose the primary territory for sales included in the memorandum, but Fidanci said South America, the Gulf and Asia were among the target regions.

“We will have a demonstration and hope to get them in the field very soon,” he said of the integrated systems. “The customer will experience this in terms of performance quality metrics. This will be field proven and test driven by the end user.”