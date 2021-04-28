WASHINGTON ― Defense contractors would be required to tell the Pentagon if China, Russia, Iran and North Korea made any of the printed circuit boards in systems they were supplying, under legislation Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced on Wednesday.

The PCBetter Act would also establish a ten-year electronics supply chain fund of an unspecified size aimed at strengthening U.S. manufacturing of electronics and supporting implementation of supply chain security initiatives, according to a fact sheet.

That step would likely be seen as a boon to the American electronics industry, which says the number of U.S. companies that make circuit boards has atrophied from 1,500 in 2000 to fewer than 200 today, with most manufactured in China.

The coronavirus pandemic has woken up Washington to how much the country’s supply chains have moved overseas, sparking a President Joe Biden to order his administration submit reports on supply chain risks.

“Chinese printed circuit boards pose a serious threat to the integrity of America’s defense systems,” Hawley, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement Wednesday. “It is imperative that we give the Department of Defense the tools it needs to secure its printed circuit board supply chains, so that our warfighters can have full confidence in the weapons they rely on to protect our nation.”

The idea behind a spate of new laws to targeting the use of Chinese technologies by defense contractors has been to lessen U.S. dependence on electronics from China, which is seen as a strategic rival that could use sabotage or hack American systems. However, those same laws have saddled the defense industry with a raft of requirements it sees as costly and cumbersome.

The new bill would require require contractors, when they supply DoD an IT system, to provide a list of each printed circuit board, attesting to whether it was made in a covered country or not ― or if the provider could not determine it.

It would also establish a testing, remediation, and prevention regime to address vulnerabilities in information systems that contain or may contain printed circuit boards, made in those countries.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Are banned Chinese cameras watching the US military? Amid news that thousands of banned Chinese-made surveillance devices are in use across American government installations, Sen. Marco Rubio is asking the Pentagon what Chinese gear it is using.

It would mandate implementation standards for several laws from recent years that target Chinese-made technologies. Those incude a ban on Chinese telecommunications and video surveillance gear (Section 889); limits on DoD acquiring of printed circuit boards from China and others (Section 841), and requirements defense microelectronics meet trusted supply chain standards (Section 224).

The National Defense Industrial Association’s policy chief, Wes Hallman, said that the industry is “broadly supportive” of the aims of “well-meaning” legislation to ensure defense systems aren’t corrupted by an adversary. However, he said that defaulting to a static compliance-based mode won’t be effective against ever-changing threats.

What industry does favor is fostering safer alternative suppliers domestically, as Hawley’s bill intends to do.

“Nobody wants to be dependent on single force, especially a single source that’s problematic,” Hallman said. “The defense industrial base and NDIA has been highly supportive of making investments in domestic capabilities in microelectronics.”

Meanwhile, the electronics trade group IPC has been lobbying Washington for a lifeline and measures to strengthen the defense electronics industrial base. The trade group has encouraged the Pentagon to continue making strides to understand the complex supply chain for the electronics it uses.

“I would suggest to you that DoD does not yet have the full visibility that it wants or needs into that supply chain,” said IPC’s government relations lead, Chris Mitchell.