WASHINGTON ― The Senate’s No. 2 Democrat said Russia’s apparent hack into multiple government agencies is a “virtual invasion” that demands the U.S. show Russia and other adversaries there is “a price to pay” for breaching American systems.

In a Senate floor speech Thursday, the Senate minority leader said the U.S. needs to, “respond in kind” and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not a friend. A day earlier on CNN, Durbin called the hack, “virtually a declaration of war by Russia on the United States, and we should take it that seriously.”

“No, I’m not calling for an invasion myself or all-out war. I don’t want to see that happen, but it’s no longer a buddy-buddy arrangement between the United States and Vladimir Putin,” said Durbin, D-Ill., on Thursday.

“When adversaries such as Russia torment us, tempt us, breach the security of our nation, we need to respond in kind.”

The comments came after the disclosure of a global cyberespionage campaign that penetrated multiple U.S. government agencies by compromising a common network management tool from the company SolarWinds used by thousands of organizations. Russia, the prime suspect, denies involvement.

Cybersecurity investigators said the hack’s impact extends far beyond the affected U.S. agencies, which include the Treasury and Commerce departments. Defense contractors like General Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls were on SolarWinds client list, but they have declined to comment.

SolarWinds counts all five military services, the Pentagon and the National Security Agency among its clientele, and the New York Times reported that the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and parts of the Pentagon were compromised.

Congressional Democrats have generally been more vocal about the hack than Republicans, pointing fingers at President Donald Trump, who fired Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) chief Christopher Krebs in November. As Washington continued to assess the extent of the hack, Democrats criticized Trump’s silence on the matter.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

“We need to gather more facts. But early indications suggest Pres Trump’s tepid response to previous cyber transgressions by Russian hackers emboldened those responsible,” Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, said in a tweet Thursday. He is the Senate Armed Services Committee’s top Democrat and sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Cyber Solarium Commission outlines recommendations for strengthening the supply chain The Cyberspace Solarium Commission released a white paper today expanding on its March 2020 report focused solely on security the supply chain.

Democratic lawmakers say they expect President-elect Joe Biden will take bolder action against Russian hacking akin to the sanctions President Barack Obama spearheaded in relation for Russia’s 2016 election interference.

“I don’t expect it under this president. I do expect it under the upcoming administration,” one House Intelligence Committee member, Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill. told CNN Thursday, adding, “You have to confront the Russian government and Putin” alongside America’s allies.

The congressional intelligence committees received a classified briefing from the intelligence community earlier this week, but Politico reported that there have been signs the White House was trying to muzzle top officials seeking to fill in lawmakers on what they know.

During a National Security Council meeting on Tuesday night, national security leaders were instructed not to reach out to Capitol Hill for briefings on the massive hack without explicit approval from the White House or the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Politico reported, citing people familiar with the episode.

In the meantime, Maine Independent Sen. Angus King, who co-chairs the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, offered a practical recommendation immediate following news of the hack: Expand CISA’s authority to hunt threats on government networks ― “to find vulnerabilities and threats before they are exploited,” so they can be fixed, he said in a statement Monday.