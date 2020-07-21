WASHINGTON―The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate rejected a bipartisan measure to block the military from giving offensive surplus equipment to state and local U.S. police departments.

The Senate voted 51-49 on the proposed amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. The action comes amid civil unrest and a national debate over race and policing in the wake of George Floyd’s death―and amid lobbying from police organizations to maintain the program.

The more amendment from Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, was to ban transfers of grenade launchers, bayonets, drones, tracked armored vehicles and high-powered firearms and ammunition, but not prohibit defensive equipment, like body armor.

The Senate voted 90-10 to adopt a narrower amendment that would would ban some lethal equipment—like weaponized tracked vehicles and drones, or lethal grenades—and add training requirements for those who receive the equipment in de-escalation techniques and protecting citizens’ constitutional rights.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe, sponsored that measure, arguing the program has successfully transferred more than $7 billion in equipment to police over the past few decades.

“Defunding and de-equipping our law enforcement agencies simply won’t fix anything,” said Inhofe, R-Okla. “Making sure they have the right equipment and the right training will.”

President Donald Trump, in 2017, reinstated the “1033 Program” after President Barack Obama curtailed it in the wake of protests in Ferguson, Mo., over the death of an unarmed black teenager. It’s named for the section of the provision of the 1997 National Defense Authorization Act that established it.

Schatz and others argued that militarizing police damages relations between the public and law enforcement agencies. Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., co-sponsored his amendment.