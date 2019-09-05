WASHINGTON — The Pentagon will defer spending $771 million meant to shore up Europe’s defensive posture towards Russia to fund President Donald Trump’s pet project of a U.S.-Mexico border barrier.

The announcement is sure to jar European allies, where NATO members have nervously watched the president’s dance around an on-again, off-again commitment to the alliance. And it could deal a blow to the narrative among allies that Trump’s boisterous rhetoric should be taken with a grain of salt, given that money has kept flowing from Washington despite transatlantic disagreements.

Half the $3.6 billion would come from dozens of U.S. military construction projects and half would come from projects in Europe and the Pacific. In Europe, there were roughly 40 projects, including training facilities for special forces in Estonia and aviation infrastructure in Germany, Hungary and Slovakia.

The Trump administration is gambling that Congress and allies will eventually restore the money. But the maneuver will nonetheless weaken NATO efforts to deter Russian aggression, feed growing doubts America would come to Europe’s defense and undermine extensive plans to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank, according to former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder, now president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

“If you looked at the state of the alliance, you could say the bad news was the president’s rhetoric was problematic for alliance unity, but the administration’s growing investment suggested on a sub-political level, the alliance was getting stronger,” Daalder said Thursday. “I can no longer make that argument because we’ve just [signaled] we’re going to cut back on that investment.”

On Thursday, Trump’s political opponents highlighted how the move follows his recent decisions to hold up $250 million in military aid to Ukraine and to abruptly cancel his trip to Poland to deal with Hurricane Dorian, sending Vice President Mike Pence in his place. Trump had been scheduled to attend an event last weekend commemorating the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland, which led France and Britain to declare war two days later.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he found it “galling and appalling” that Trump had secured multiple wins for an “American foe,” Russian President Vladimir Putin, in just two weeks.

“President Trump is, yet again, putting Vladimir Putin before the security of the American people and our allies,” Schumer said. “Cutting the funding used to reinforce our trusted European allies against Russian aggression in order to advance the president’s politically-motivated vanity project—that he promised Mexico would pay for—is outrageous, wrong, and weakens our national security. Congress will not stand for the president usurping our exclusive power of the purse.”

The targeted projects in Poland illustrate how the seemingly disparate list of smaller construction plans — a runway here, an ammo-storage bunker there — is actually part of a larger strategy, coordinated with NATO, to strengthen Europe’s defensive posture towards the east. Putting anything about a “rail extension and rail head” on the table, as one of the line items is named, could jeopardize ongoing plans for a trans-transportation network capable of delivering heavy weaponry deep into Poland.

Such a staging area is envisioned by NATO officials near the country’s town of Powidz. Defense News previously reported that the site’s rail connectivity is vital to the alliance’s plan for a major ground forces hub.

“Until the railhead is developed, it will be a limiting factor,” retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, a former commander of U.S. Army forces in Europe, told Defense News earlier this year as the Trump administration made a previous attempt to siphon funds away from Polish rail work.

Notably, the list Pentagon’s list also curtails funding meant for storage facilities where the service could preposition “deployable airbase systems,” or DABS. The Air Force had planned to build such warehouses — which would store vehicles, temporary housing and other equipment needed to whip up an expeditionary airfield — in Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany; Sanem, Luxembourg; and Royal Air Force Fairford, England. All have been deferred.

During a July interview, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein pointed to “base-in-a-box” concepts like DABS as an example of how the Air Force could better disperse operations in Europe, as well as other regions such as the Asia-Pacific and Africa.

The delayed programs were chosen largely either because they were upgrades or replacements to existing facilities, a senior defense official told reporters in a Pentagon briefing Wednesday, or because their contract award dates are not scheduled for a year or more.

"We remain committed to supporting our allies and partners,” said Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek. “The affected projects are still authorized and important, but have been identified as having delays that would allow their deferment without immediate impact to our mission."

One official from an allied nation whose project is listed said the State Department has communicated privately that it would work to secure other unspecified funds to avoid any construction delays, and that there was no request for it to replace any of the diverted funding. That official expressed frustration at the administration’s mixed messages.