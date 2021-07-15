WASHINGTON — The 2nd Space Operations Squadron took operational acceptance of the fifth GPS III satellite just a couple weeks after it was launched into orbit, the U.S. Space Force announced July 14.

The satellite is the 24th GPS payload on orbit that is capable of using a new military position, navigation and timing signal, M-Code, completing the baseline constellation needed for worldwide coverage.

“We are very excited because this new block III satellite completes our worldwide (military-code) coverage,” said 2nd SOPS Commander Lt. Col. Michael Schriever in a statement. “Now we will be able to broadcast the military signal globally in accordance with interface compliance requirements which our team, along with our 19 SOPS counterparts, have been working around the clock to achieve.”

The more secure GPS III satellites offer a significant upgrade over their predecessors, offering three times better accuracy and up to eight times better anti-jamming capabilities. It also offers an improved civilian signal.

Despite progress on the space segment, more needs to be done to enable war fighters to use M-Code regularly. The Space Force is working to develop and distribute receivers capable of utilizing the new anti-jamming signal, while the new GPS ground system has suffered years of delays. The Space Force declared operational acceptance of an interim solution which enables a limited version of the signal in December.

Still, Space Force officials praised the addition of the new advanced satellite to the constellation, with the 2nd Space Operations Squadron assuming operational acceptance June 29.

“The capabilities this satellite provides are exactly what we need to protect the interests of the United States in, from, and to space, and to enable joint terrestrial and space operations,” said head of Space Operations Command Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting. “We must continue to modernize our existing space architectures with new technologies to provide our warfighters with uninterrupted access to the information they need, when they need it.”

The fifth GPS III satellite was launched on June 18 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket — just seven months after the launch of the fourth GPS III satellite.