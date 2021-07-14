WASHINGTON — President Joe Bident has tapped the deputy director of the agency in charge of the nation’s spy satellites to run the U.S. Space Force’s new acquisitions command, where he would be promoted to lieutenant general.

Maj. Gen. Michael Guetlein serves as the deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office, the agency charged with designing, building and operating the United States’ fleet of intelligence satellites. In that role, he assists the director in managing NRO operations and serves as the commander of the agency’s Space Force Element.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Guetlein will take over Space Systems Command — a new field command that will develop, acquire, field and sustain space capabilities for the Space Force. Headquartered at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Space Systems Command (SSC) will replace the Space and Missile Systems Center as the service’s main acquisition organization. Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond has stated that SSC will be established once a commander is approved by Congress — presumably by the end of the summer.

The current commander of SMC is Lt. Gen. John Thompson.

Guetlein has served in a number of roles within the national security space community in his 30-year military career, including as the deputy program manager of the Space-Based Infrared System Ground Segment, director of Missile Warning Systems and senior material leader of the Space-Based Infrared System Production Division. In 2014, he was promoted to director of the Remote Sensing Systems Directorate, where he was put in charge of a “$48 billion space systems portfolio of space-based missile warning and environmental monitoring systems.” In 2017 he became program executive for programs and integration of the Missile Defense Agency, where he oversaw a public and classified portfolio of programs valued at more than $2.5 billion.