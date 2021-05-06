WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force unveiled its latest vision document May 6, laying out its desire to become the world’s first fully digital service.

“This is a really important document for our service,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond in a media call. “The establishment of the U.S. Space Force gives us a generational opportunity to create a service that is purpose-built for a very unique operating environment. And when you think about our strategic competitors and the threats that we currently face, becoming a digital service is much more than an opportunity -- It’s a necessity.”

“Space is a big data environment,” said Raymond, noting that all of the service’s mission areas -- missile warning, weather, domain awareness, surveillance and position, navigation and timing -- all depend on data and analysis.

Within the document, Raymond says becoming a digital service is imperative due to the nature of the threat and the size of the Space Force. The rapid pace with which American adversaries are developing new capabilities requires a new, faster approach from the U.S. military, he argues. Space Force leadership has argued since its inception that nations like Russia and China are working diligently to negate American space capabilities. The Space Force believes digital solutions are necessary to accelerate its ability to develop, field and operate space capabilities quickly in order to maintain U.S. space supremacy.

The small size of the Space Force compared to the other services also necessitates a digitally fluent workforce.

“The Space Force is a small, specialized service with an expansive mission. It is inherently more bound to and driven by technology than any other mission set,” said Chief Technology and Innovation Officer Maj. Gen. Kimberly Crider. “We must be committed in turn to providing [Guardians] with the digital age knowledge, tools and processes they can use and enable and empower their peak performance and unlimited potential in advancing how we design, develop, field and operate space capabilities today and into the future.”

The Space Force’s Technology and Innovation Office has been tasked with leading the service’s digital transformation.

The vision outlines four focus areas: Digital engineering, digital workforce, digital headquarters and digital operations.

As part of the digital engineering line of effort, the Space Force is establishing a new Digital Engineering Ecosystem (DEE), a cloud-based environment where the government can work with industry to share digital twins and conduct program reviews virtually. The initial unclassified capability is coming online now, said Crider, while a classified version is expected in late summer, early fall.

Other implementations of the digital service include using artificial intelligence to process applications as part of the hiring process and using data analytics to drive decision making, said Crider. The Space Force is also creating digital workforce initiatives to provide Guardians access to an online learning platform and track their progress in becoming more digitally proficient. Every member of the Space Force will receive digital university licenses, and 30 percent of the workforce has already completed coursework, Crider noted. The service is also creating combat development teams to focus on unit level innovation.

Other aspects of the digital service vision, such as the Unified Data Library, are already in use. UDL collects and integrates space situational awareness data from multiple sources to provide a common picture of what’s happening on orbit. Crider added that the data needed for the Digital Engineering Ecosystem will actually be stored in an instance of the UDL.