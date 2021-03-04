WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force successfully launched an experimental research payload for the Air Force Research Laboratory March 3, the Space and Missile Systems Center said in an announcement.

The AFRL payload was placed onto a preplanned suborbital trajectory following its launch aboard a soundring rocket which took off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The Terrier-Terrier-Oriole Sounding Rocket was built by the Space Vector Corporation and Kratos Space and Missile Defense, the latter of whom provided integration, interface and mission planning for the launch.

This was the first sounding rocket launch delivered under the Sounding Rocket Program-4 (SRP-4) contract, designed to provide suborbital launches and support services for the Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC). The $424 million indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract was awarded to two parties: OrbitalATK and a joint venture led by Space Vector Corporation in partnership with Kratos. The SRP-4 award covers a seven-year ordering period.

“This mission is a great example of the innovation in SMC contracting and using small launch contracts to expand our capability and provide support in launching experimental missions,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Rose, chief of SMC Launch Enterprise’s Small Launch and Targets Division, in a statement.